Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1,273.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 436.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,902,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,495,000 after buying an additional 2,361,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after buying an additional 78,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 656.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 444,479 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $9,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.