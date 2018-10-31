Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $100,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Raytheon by 19,218.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $177.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

