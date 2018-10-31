Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Buys 823 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $112.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.4981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.