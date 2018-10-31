Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PK opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

