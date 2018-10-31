Paracle Advisors LLC Has $17.63 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

