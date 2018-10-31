Palladium Partners LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “$69.00” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $81.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

