Palladium Partners LLC Has $665,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $221.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.77.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.