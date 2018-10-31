Palladium Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

UL stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $58.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.75%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

