PacWest Bancorp (PACW) CEO Matthew P. Wagner Purchases 20,925 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $816,284.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,833.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PACW opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PACW shares. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

