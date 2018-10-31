Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 75.90% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 39.47 and a current ratio of 39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.