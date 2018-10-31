Owens-Illinois (OI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.73

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 117946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.