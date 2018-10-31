Owens Corning Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Nomura set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

NYSE:OC opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,655,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478,011 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Owens Corning by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,220,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,931,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,795,000 after purchasing an additional 947,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Owens Corning by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,033,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,892,000 after purchasing an additional 378,414 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

