Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €42.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €42.00 ($48.84) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.31 ($53.85).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

OSR stock opened at €35.93 ($41.78) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.