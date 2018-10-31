OSI Systems (OSIS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $82.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,463. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $1,071,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $1,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,223 shares in the company, valued at $47,203,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,072 shares of company stock worth $3,289,995 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

