Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Releases Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.65 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.70-1.75 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.70-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. 17,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $63.57.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug sold 3,949 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $219,761.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $132,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock worth $485,487. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

