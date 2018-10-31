Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 318.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.21. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

