Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 898 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,394,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,866,000 after buying an additional 866,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,155,000 after buying an additional 1,290,503 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,956,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,974,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,744,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,074,000 after buying an additional 525,743 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 31,396 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $6,644,963.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $57,899,629.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at $94,580,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $202.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

