Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 848 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,290,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.72 and a 52 week high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

In other Cummins news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,211. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.