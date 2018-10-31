Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 552 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 110,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $207,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. HRS Investment Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HRS Investment Holdings LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $219.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.40 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.84.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

