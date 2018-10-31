Oppenheimer Weighs in on Roper Technologies Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.25.

ROP opened at $281.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $252.23 and a 52-week high of $312.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,617.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

