Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,466. The stock has a market cap of $860.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.13. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.