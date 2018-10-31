Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,466. The stock has a market cap of $860.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.13. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.
