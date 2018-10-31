Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clovis Oncology to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cann began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 94.28% and a negative net margin of 382.83%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 691,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after buying an additional 75,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 48.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 39.4% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

