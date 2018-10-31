Oppenheimer Comments on Newell Brands Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NWL)

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5,180.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

