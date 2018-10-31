Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,195 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $3,699,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $480,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $894,570.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,112.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,746. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

