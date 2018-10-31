Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,468 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 560.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.92.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

