Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.27 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

B has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of B stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

