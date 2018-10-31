Open Text (OTEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.53 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 416,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Open Text has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.