Omnitude Price Tops $0.0692 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $44,173.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude token can now be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00243818 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.40 or 0.09358608 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,309,360 tokens. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.