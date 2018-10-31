Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, August 6th. MED began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OHI opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.29. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.