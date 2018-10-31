Olin (OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Olin has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

