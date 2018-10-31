OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $475,000 Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 394.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 73.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 185.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

