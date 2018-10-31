OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Holdings in Eni SpA (E)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,449,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 338,573 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $6,827,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $6,263,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $4,408,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ENI by 52.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were issued a $0.9783 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 92.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.12.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

