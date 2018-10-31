Oil States International (OIS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of OIS opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $274.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oil States International news, VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $81,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Oil States International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Oil States International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.