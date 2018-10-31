Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Acquires 10,235 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 10,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,320.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $32.00.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About Odonate Therapeutics
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.
