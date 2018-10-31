Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Acquires 10,235 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 10,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,320.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $32.00.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.