Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Nemetschek (NEM) a €57.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target suggests a potential downside of 50.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.75 ($131.10).

NEM stock opened at €115.70 ($134.53) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a twelve month high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

