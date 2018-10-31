Oakbrook Investments LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Vereit Inc (VER)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VER. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Vereit by 133.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,502,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,979,000 after buying an additional 12,287,014 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 21.4% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 21,014,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,348,000 after buying an additional 3,697,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,065,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,890,000 after buying an additional 3,090,710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vereit by 15.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,913,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,473,000 after buying an additional 3,077,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 506.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 2,842,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $8.00 target price on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

In related news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $160,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,462 shares in the company, valued at $272,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VER stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

