Nyancoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (NYAN)

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $136,526.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nyancoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000513 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

NYAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

