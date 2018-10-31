NXT-ID (NXTD) Trading Up 20.9%

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) was up 20.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 886,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 835,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of NXT-ID in a report on Friday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Orlando sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $91,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,249,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,895.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $116,760. Insiders own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NXT-ID stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.61% of NXT-ID as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NXT-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

