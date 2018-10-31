NVIDIA (NVDA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $255.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $265.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised NVIDIA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.21.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $209.05. 7,186,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,333,750. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $176.01 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 2,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 244,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

