NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.97% of NV5 Global worth $21,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 188.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,302,000 after buying an additional 295,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,009,000 after buying an additional 64,023 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $3,793,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in NV5 Global by 16.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 283,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $2,778,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $827,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,289.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $15,049,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,645 shares of company stock worth $15,972,408. Insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NV5 Global stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.45 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

