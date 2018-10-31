Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 1307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 216.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.