NuVasive (NUVA) Stock Price Down 10.1% Following Weak Earnings

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s share price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $55.29 and last traded at $56.17. 2,361,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 736,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.
The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.
The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.
NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.
