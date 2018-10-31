Novume Solutions (NVMM) Trading Down 2.7%

Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novume Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Novume Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Novume Solutions had a negative return on equity of 210.88% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novume Solutions Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novume Solutions stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 2.17% of Novume Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Novume Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors.

