Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,410,000 after purchasing an additional 227,733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,093,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,046,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,088,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 83.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.