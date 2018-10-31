Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NVLN) Short Interest Down 43.9% in October

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,894 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 28th total of 669,743 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,519,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Novelion Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Novelion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Novelion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Novelion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 240.54% and a negative net margin of 109.01%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novelion Therapeutics will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Novelion Therapeutics by 838.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 295,423 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its position in Novelion Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 1,313,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 313,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novelion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

