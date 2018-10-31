Novanta (NOVT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NOVT opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.26 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 13,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $983,202.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,268.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter L. Chang sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $259,918.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 2,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

