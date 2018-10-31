Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Nomura lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $523,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,442.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $159,142.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,702. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,067,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,482,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,541,000 after acquiring an additional 840,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

