Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 240 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.00. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $22.00.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. Northwest Pipe had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum acquired 3,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 183,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2,320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 237,754 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 102,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

