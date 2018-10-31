Northern Trust Corp Acquires 7,306 Shares of US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.45% of US Ecology worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 165,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $692,117.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,225.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 27,087 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,896,902.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,427.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,944 shares of company stock worth $4,128,574 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.58. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.