Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,378 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,536,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 68.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.2% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 363,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 159.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 97,329 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 5,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $528,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,596 shares of company stock worth $1,723,345 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $100.68.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.